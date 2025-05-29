'I am not...,' Coach Gambhir breaks silence on Shreyas Iyer's snub from India squad for England Tests

Shreyas Iyer's snub from India's squad for Test tour of England raised a lot of question, especially when the touring team is going to be without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Both the former skippers retired earlier from Tests earlier this month within a week of each other.

While Iyer was not selected despite having a great last six months and a sensation IPL 2025 as Punjab Kings skipper, BCCI decided to not give GT opener and orange cap holder of IPL 2025 Sai Sudharsan a chance. India coach Gautam Gambhir was asked about the same to which he replied: "I am not a selector," as reported by news agency PTI.

Gambhir's comments came on the eve of IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 where Punjab Kings take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Mullanpur. India will travel to England for a five-Test series after IPL with first Test set to start on June 20.

Gambhir also spoke on BCCI's decision to invites all three defence chiefs to the closing ceremony of the tournament on June 3.

"We normally criticise the BCCI a lot on a lot of things, but this is something which is unbelievable. BCCI has taken an initiative from the point of view that the entire nation is one and the entire nation has to salute the armed forces for what they do unconditionally," he said.

"So I feel that with the BCCI taking such an initiative we have got to give a lot of credit to the BCCI and more importantly to our armed forces who have been unconditionally helping and saving us and protecting us," he added.

Whoever wins the match between PBKS and RCB, the final will see one of the teams which has never won the IPL. While RCB have been waiting to get over the title drought for 18 years, this is the first time PBKS are in the playoffs in 11 years.

The eliminator, meanwhile, will be played between five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians and one-time champion Gujarat Titans in their four years of existence.