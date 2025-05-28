Bought for INR 3 million, LSG's Rathi pays nearly INR 1 million in fines for 'notebook' celebration and reveals why he does it

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 league stage is over and the tournament has its poster mischievous boy in Digvesh Rathi. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner got the fame not only for his Narine-like bowling skills but the 'notebook' celebration as well.

The LSG spinner was bought in the IPL 2025 auction for his base price of INR 30 lakh ($40,000) but has paid about INR 9.37 lakh ($10,000) in fines. He also served one-match suspension during the season but still ended up as LSG's highest wicket taker with 14 scalps in 13 games.

Rathi is also the highest wicket-taker among the uncapped bowlers in IPL 2025 - which clearly shows he backs his show off with skills.

Rathi was first fined for the notebook celebration during the match against Punjab Kings after dismissing Priyansh Arya on April 1. He paid 25 percent of his match fees as a fine and accumulated one demerit point.

The next incident came against Mumbai Indian after dismissing Naman Dhir. This incident costed Rathi 50 percent of match fee and two demerit points.

The biggest of the fauda happened in the match against SRH towards the end of league stage when he got involved in a heated confrontation with Abhishek Sharma. This costed Rathi a further 50 percent of the match fee and one game suspension.

What is IPL player's match fee?

Before the beginning of this season, the BCCI announced INR 7.5 lakh ($8,800) as match fee for IPL players for each match played. As per the calculations, Rathi lost 25 percent for first breach of policy which is INR 187,500 ($2,197) and INR 325,000 for second and third incidents.

The total fine Rathi ended up paying comes around INR 937,500 ($10,000 approx) which is nearly one third of his IPL salary.

During a recent fan interaction, Rathi revealed why he does the 'notebook' celebration and said: 'Whenever there's a tournament, I carry a notebook and note all the names in it.'