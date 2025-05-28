From Abhishek's 141 to Starc's 5/35 - Check out all stats from IPL 2025 league stage

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 league stage is over and the top four teams are decided for the playoff games. The 70 league stage games saw many records being broken and new ones being set.

Have a look at the top stats from IPL 2025 league stage games

Highest Team Total

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) posted 286/6 in only second match of the season and it remained the highest total by a team for rest of the IPL 2025. They posted this total against Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad.

Most Runs

Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan racked up 679 runs in 14 matches - the highest by any player in league stage. He scored these runs at an average of 52 and a strike rate of 155 with five fifties and a hundred.

Highest Individual Score

SRH opener Abhishek Sharma scored a belligerent 141 off just 55 balls - the highest individual score in IPL 2025. Abhishek also hit 14 fours and 10 sixes in his swashbuckling innings.

Most Wickets

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Noor Ahmed picked up 24 wickets in 14 games - the highest by any bowler in IPL 2025 league stage. He picked those wickets at an average of 17 with a best of 4/18.

Best Bowling in an Innings

Delhi Capitals pacer Mitchell Starc took 5/35 against SRH - the best bowling performance in an innings by a bowler in IPL 2025 league stage.

Highest Partnership by Runs

GT openers Shubman Gill and Sudharsan added unbeaten 205 runs for the first wicket vs DC - this is not only the highest opening partnership of IPL 2025 league stage but the highest by runs across wickets as well.

With four playoff games left in the season, some of these records might change but so far IPL 2025 has been a blockbuster season for batters at least.