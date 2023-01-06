'I am excited to play my part...' - Goalkeeper Jack Butland on his loan move to Manchester United

Former England goalkeeper Jack Butland said on Friday he was "relishing" joining Manchester United on loan from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace for the remainder of the season. The 29-year-old is set to provide both cover and competition for first-choice David De Gea and current reserve keeper Tom Heaton at Old Trafford after Martin Dubravka was recalled from his loan move by parent club Newcastle.

Butland, capped nine times by England, said in a statement, "This is an amazing club and one that I am now proud to represent. I'm really looking forward to working with an unbelievable goalkeeping group, supporting each other every day to create the best training and playing environment for the team."

"I've played against David De Gea and represented England alongside Tom Heaton; they are top-class keepers and I am relishing the opportunity to compete alongside and support them as team-mates,” he added. "There is a lot that this group can achieve this season and I'm excited to play my part in helping everyone to reach these ambitions."

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, speaking ahead of Friday's FA Cup tie with Everton, stressed the importance of having three proven goalkeepers in his squad.

"We need a squad with three experienced goalkeepers," Ten Hag told a pre-match press conference on Thursday. "What is (Butland) bringing? I'm really happy with David, it's quite clear he's our number one, but something can happen with David."