'I admire you a lot': Pele congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo for breaking his goal record

Brazilian legend Pele on Sunday congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo on “breaking his record" of goals scored in official matches after the Portuguese stalwart netted a hat-trick for Juventus in a 3-1 win over Cagliari in Serie A to complete a whopping 770 goals.

Ronaldo, took to the photo-blogging platform Instagram, as he said that he could now claim the record while adding he could have never dreamed of breaking Pele's record. Ronaldo had matched Pele's record of 767 goals on March 2.

"I'm filled with joy and pride as I acknowledge the goal that puts me on top of the World's goalscoring list, overcoming Pele’s record, something that I could never have dreamed of while growing up as a child from Madeira," Ronaldo wrote.

Pele, 80, wrote on Instagram that he admires Ronaldo a lot and love watching him play. The Brazilian great added that his only regret is not being able to give Ronaldo a hug today.

Brazilian great Pele, 80, wrote on Instagram to his 5.8 million followers: "Congratulations on breaking my record of goals in official matches.

"I admire you a lot, I love watching you play and this is no secret to anyone.

"My only regret is not being able to give you a hug today."

"Cristiano life is a solo flight. Each makes his own journey. And what a beautiful journey you are having!"

Pele, who is the only player in football history to win three World Cups – has claimed to have scored a total of 1,283 goals including the ones in unofficial matches.

Whereas, Ronaldo's tally includes 668 for his club sides - five with Sporting Lisbon, 118 for Manchester United, 450 for Real Madrid and 95 for Juventus. He has also scored 120 for Portugal.

However, social media has put Czech legend Josef Bican on 805 goals, ahead of both Ronaldo and Pele.

Former Brazilian striker Romario also claims to have scored 1,000 career goals including unofficial matches. Other sources attribute 772 to him.

