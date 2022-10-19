Huge blow to Eilish McColgan! British runner's feat struck off after Great Scottish Run course found short

Eilish McColgan's 10,000m British record at the Great Scottish Run was short lived as the British runner's feat has been removed. This happened after the officials at the Great Scottish Run found out that the course she covered was actually 150m too short. Thus, the 31-year-old athlete's achievement has now been invalidated following a human error.

'We’re extremely disappointed'

Paul Foster of the Great Run Company stated, "We were recently made aware of a discrepancy with the 10k course at this year’s Great Scottish Run. The shortfall in the distance was wholly due to human error. An area of the course was not laid out in line with the previously agreed plans. This error had a marginal knock on to the half marathon, but it was within tolerance and the course on the day was valid. We’re extremely disappointed that this happened at the 10K, on what was an incredibly positive return to the city for the Great Scottish Run following the pandemic."

Paul further asserted, "We have been in touch with Eilish to explain and to apologise. We will be reviewing our internal processes to ensure we cannot make this mistake again. There are no excuses for this."

It is to be noted that it is not the first such instance when the Great Scottish Run had to invalidate a record. Back in 2016, a similar such incident happened when the officials failed to sufficiently mark up their half-marathon course. Coincidentally, even then they fell short by 150m. Scotland's Callum Hawkins was at the receiving end with his record being removed after he had clocked in at 60 minutes 22 seconds.

McCologan's reaction on the recent development is still awaited. After she won the race early this month, she had tweeted saying, "Running towards my holidays like..LOVED being back in Scotland this weekend. It was the perfect way to cap off an incredible 2022! Caught up with family and old friends who I haven't had the chance to see in years! A quick trip, but the best one yet."