'How selfish can you be?' - Nick Kyrgios tears apart Alexander Zverev over viral party video at crowded club

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has lashed out at Alexander Zverev while labelling him “selfish” after video footage of the German went viral on social media. In the video, Zverev is seen partying at a crowded club in Monte Carlo when he was supposed to isolate himself.

Earlier last week, Zverev said he would be self-isolating himself after several players who participated in the controversial Adria Tour, were tested positive for COVID-19, including Novak Djokovic himself. While Zverev tested negative for the virus, he put out an apology for his participation in the events and promised to follow the self-isolation guidelines for 14 days.

Taking to Instagram, Kyrgios slammed Zverev by saying the German tennis star should have the “audacity” to isolate himself after announcing it on social media.

How selfish can you be?, asks Kyrgios

"I see more controversial things happening around the world, but one thing that stuck out for me was seeing Sasha Zverev, again man, again. How selfish can you be? How selfish can you be?

"If you have the audacity to put out a tweet that you made your management f---ing write on your behalf saying you're going to self-isolate for 14-days, and apologising to the general public for putting their health at risk - at least have the f---ing audacity to stay inside for 14 days. My god.

"Have your girlfriend with you for 14 days. This tennis world's p---ing me off, seriously. How selfish can you all get?"

The Adria Tour raised many eyebrows as it allowed packed stands with no social distancing norms in place. It was followed by four participants including the organizer and player Djokovic being tested positive for coronavirus. The rest of the Adria Tour was cancelled after the results came out.

Djokovic has earlier defended himself against criticism over Adria Tour but apologized after fellow players and himself contracted the virus.

"We believed the tournament met all health protocols and the health of our region seemed in good condition to finally unite people for philanthropic reasons. We were wrong and it was too soon," Djokovic said.

