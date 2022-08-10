'Hopefully, this is last..': Shoaib Akhtar shares emotional video from hospital bed after his knee surgery

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar shared an emotional video from his hospital bed after undergoing knee surgery in Melbourne. One of the fastest bowlers to have graced the game, Akhtar was a nightmare to face for the best of batters during his playing days. He was fondly called the 'Rawalpindi Express' for his brutal pace and continues to hold the record for bowling the fastest delivery in international cricket.

But his fast bowling exploits came with a cost as Akhtar constantly faced knee issues throughout his career. The severe problems in his knee also saw him miss several matches for Pakistan throughout his international career. Akhtar has himself admitted in the past he has undergone several surgeries due to his knee issues.

The legendary fast bowler underwent another surgery at a hospital in Melbourne recently. He took to social media to post a video from his hospital bed, urging his fans to pray for his recovery. An emotional Akhtar said he is in immense pain and hopefully will not have to undergo another surgery in his life.

"I have come out of the surgery and it went well. I am in pain and I need your prayers. Hopefully, this is my last surgery," said Akhtar in the video.

The former Pakistan pacer also claimed he would have played international cricket for another 4-5 years had it not been for his knee issues. Akhtar said even after eleven years of his retirement, his knee issues continue to haunt him showcasing the toll fast bowling took on his body.

I am in huge pain even after 11 years of my retirement. I could have played for another four to five years. But I was aware that if I did, I would become wheelchair-bound. That’s the reason why I retired from cricket," said Akhtar.

Akhtar made his debut for Pakistan in a Test match against West Indies in 1997 and gradually went on to become a vital cog in their pace attack. Known for his ruthless pace and aggressive style, Akhtar finished his career with a total of 444 international wickets across the three formats of the game. He is the seventh highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in international cricket.