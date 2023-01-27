Hockey World Cup Semifinals LIVE: Australia vs Germany & Belgium vs Netherlands Live for free, Venue, Time

Hockey World Cup Semifinals LIVE: Australia vs Germany & Belgium vs Netherland: FIH Hockey World Cup semi-final matches will be played on Friday, January 27 at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. Australia will play against Germany in the first semifinal, while Belgium will take on the Netherlands in the second. The grand finale will take place on Sunday. The last round of classification matches at the Rourkela stadium's Birsa Munda will take place tomorrow. The Netherlands, the third-ranked team in the world and a three-time champion, advanced to the semifinals with the easiest path of the four teams after defeating South Korea 5-1 in the quarterfinal round. The most difficult path to the semifinals turned out for Germany, who has won the competition twice but made it to the last four for the first time since 2010.

Hockey World Cup 1st Semi-Final - Australia vs Germany

Australia, the bronze medalists from the last tournament, may start as favourites against Germany, but it won’t be an easy guess since the Kookaburras have already exposed their frailties in two of their four World Cup games. In their pool game against Argentina, the Australians needed a goal from their star penalty corner specialist Blake Govers in the 58th minute to steal a draw.

When will Australia vs Germany Hockey World Cup Semi-Final match will be played? (Date)

Australia vs Germany, Hockey World Cup 1st Semi-Final match will be on Friday, January 27.

Where will Australia vs Germany Hockey World Cup Semi-Final match will be played? (Venue)

Australia vs Germany Men's Hockey World Cup Semi-Final match will be played at FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela

What time will Australia vs Germany Hockey World Cup Semi-Final match will start? (Time)

Australia vs Germany Hockey World Cup Semi-Final match will start at 4:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia vs Germany Men's Hockey World Cup Semi-Final match? (Live Broadcast)

Australia vs Germany Men's Hockey World Cup Semi-Final match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch Hockey World Cup Semi-Final match Australia vs Germany Live Streaming? (Australia vs Germany Live Streaming)

Fans Can watch Hockey World Cup Semi-Final match Australia vs Germany Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.



Australia vs Germany Hockey World Cup Semi-Final Full Squad

Australia Squad: Andrew Charter, Johan Durst, Jake Harvie, Tim Howard, Joshua Beltz, Matthew Dawson, Jeremy Hayward, Aran Zalewski, Lachlan Sharp, Tom Craig, Flynn Ogilve, Daniel Beale, Eddie Ockenden, Tim Brand, Nathan Ephraums, Blake Govers, Jake Whetton, Tom Wickham, Jacob Anderson, Dylan Martin

Germany Squad: Stadler Alexander, Jean Danneberg, Mathias Müller, Lukas Windfeder, Tom Grambusch, Teo Hinrichs, Gonzalo Peillat, Moritz Ludwig, Mats Grambusch, Martin Zwicker, Hannes Müller, Timur Oruz, Moritz Trompertz, Niklas Wellen, Christopher Rühr, Justus Weigand, Marco Miltkau, Thies Prinz

Hockey World Cup 2023 semifinal match details

The first semifinal match of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 will be played between Australia and Germany. The match starts at 4:30 PM IST. The second semifinal match of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 will be played between Belgium and the Netherlands. The second match will be played at 7:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Hockey World Cup 2023 Semi-Final live streaming in India? (Live Streaming)

In India, all Hockey World Cup 2023 Semi-Final matches will be broadcasted live on TV channels— Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2, and Star Sports Select 2 HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of all matches on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Hockey World Cup 2nd Semi-Final - Belgium vs Netherlands

The second semifinal on Friday pits the most aggressive team, the Netherlands, against a squad with a top-notch offence and defence that has the added advantage of winning under duress and in the most important games. The Netherlands lead the tournament in goals scored with 27 goals. Speaking of Belgium, with six goals, Tom Boon is the second-highest scorer for the team. Arthur Van Doren and Arthur de Sloover will be the main defenders for Belgium after Alexander Hendrickx was injured. Victor Wegnez and captain Felix Denayer will make an effort to dominate the midfield.

When will Belgium vs Netherlands Hockey World Cup Semi-Final match will be played? (Date)

Belgium vs Netherlands, Men's Hockey World Cup 2nd Semi-Final match will be on Friday, January 27.

Where will Belgium vs Netherlands Men's Hockey World Cup Semi-Final match will be played? (Venue)

Belgium vs Netherlands Men's Hockey World Cup Semi-Final match will be played at FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela

What time will Belgium vs Netherlands Men's Hockey World Cup Semi-Final match will start? (Time)

Belgium vs Netherlands Men's Hockey World Cup Semi-Final match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Belgium vs Netherlands Men's Hockey World Cup Semi-Final match? (Live Broadcast)

Belgium vs Netherlands Men's Hockey World Cup Semi-Final match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch Men's Hockey World Cup Semi-Final match Belgium vs Netherlands Live Streaming? (Belgium vs Netherlands Live Streaming)

Fans Can watch Men's Hockey World Cup Semi-Final match Belgium vs Netherlands Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.



Belgium vs Netherlands Men's Hockey World Cup Semi-Final Full Squad



Belgium Squad: Louis Van Doren, Vincent Vanash, Arthur Van Doren, Gauthier Boccard, Alexander Hendrikx, Arthur De Slover, Loick Luypaert, John-John Dohmen, Felix Denayer, Simon Gougnard, Anthony Kina, Victor Wegnez, Florent van Aubel, Sebastian Dockeier, Cedric Charlier, Nico DeKerpel, Tom Bean, Tanguy Cosyns