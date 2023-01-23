Hockey World Cup quarter-finals 2023 live streaming for free: 3 Apps to watch Hockey World Cup 2023 for free

Hockey World Cup quarter-finals 2023 live streaming for free: India collapsed on their knees in the quarter-final knockout round against New Zealand. The entire Kalinga stadium went into silent mode after Sunday's match between India and New Zealand. The host country itself got knocked out of the Hockey World Cup even after when New Zealand underperformed gar more than India. In the previous three matches, India performed stupendously but New Zealand needed just one good match to make it to the quarterfinals and that came against India on Sunday.

Here is the updated list of pools and the matches to look forward to in this tournament:

Pool A

Australia qualified as the pool winners

Pool B

Belgium qualified as the pool winners

Pool C

Netherlands qualified as the pool winners

Pool D

England qualified as the pool winners

Hockey World Cup 2023 quarter-finals updated schedule

1. Australia will compete with Spain (winner of the knockout against Australia) in Match 29 on 24 January, Tuesday

2. Belgium will compete with New Zealand (winner of knockout against India) in Match 30 on 24 January, Tuesday

3. England will compete with either France or Germany after their knockout round in Match 28 on 23 January, Monday

4. Netherlands will complete with either Argentina or Korea after their knockout round in Match 27 on 23 January, Monday

Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Live Streaming and Broadcasting details:

All Hockey World Cup 2023 matches will be broadcast live on India's Star Sports Network. The matches will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

What are the group details for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2023?

Group A: Australia, Argentina, France, South Africa

Group B: Belgium, Germany, South Korea, Japan

Group C: Netherlands, New Zealand, Malaysia, Chile

Group D: India, England, Spain, Wales



Where to watch a live stream of the Hockey World Cup 2023? (Live Streaming)

In India, all Hockey World Cup 2023 matches will be broadcasted live on TV channels— Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2, and Star Sports Select 2 HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of all matches on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

