Hockey India mourns the death of MK Kaushik

Hockey India on Saturday mourned the death of 66-year-old MK Kaushik, who was a part of the Gold Medal-winning side at the 1980 Moscow Olympics. He passed away on Saturday in Delhi due to covid-related complications.

Arjuna Awardee MK Kaushik had coached both Men's and Women's teams during the 1990s and 2000s. Under his coaching, the Indian Men's Hockey Team won the Gold medal in the 1998 Bangkok Asian Games and the Indian Women's Hockey Team won Bronze Medal at the Doha Asian Games in 2006.

Hockey India griefs the loss of Mr. M. K. Kaushik, Gold Medal winning Olympian and former Coach of the Indian Hockey Team. 🕯#IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/CQxcTdry3D — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) May 8, 2021 ×

ALSO READ: Covid claims two India Olympic hockey gold winners on same day

He was also the Assistant Coach of the Indian Men's Hockey Team, who won the Asian Games Gold in 2014. For his contribution to Indian Hockey, he was also bestowed with the Dronacharya Award in 2002.

Expressing Hockey India's condolences to Kaushik's bereaved family, President Gyanendro Ningombam said, "We are extremely saddened to hear the news of his passing and we extend our deepest condolences to Kaushik's family and friends. His contributions to Indian hockey is unmatched and he will be remembered in our hearts forever."