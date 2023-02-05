HISTORY CREATED! Delhi boy Anshul Jubli becomes 1st Indian to win Road To UFC final, bags UFC contract

Delhi-born MMA fighter Anshul Jubli created history on Sunday by becoming only the second Indian after Bharat Khandare to bag a UFC contract. A win over Indonesia’s Jeka Saragih in round 2 of the lightweight division inside 3 minutes and 44 seconds via technical knockout saw Anshul winning the Road to UFC competition. Anshul is now a 7-0 as a professional and is on course of achieving greater heights in the UFC going forward.

In the high-octane two-round clash, it was Anshul who landed early punches and tried stamping his authority. The first round began with Jeka trying to mock Anshul by making funny faces that didn’t sit well with the Indian, who straightway took the attack on his opponent by grappling him and hurling punches into his face. Jeka tried hard to free himself from that position but all his efforts were ineffective. Though he did manage to escape the submission with over 40 seconds remaining in the first round, he fell short of gaining advantage over Anshul and as a result lost the opening round.

The round two that turned out to be the deciding one in this bout, saw the Indonesian coming up with an attacking approach. After landing early punches, he found himself trying to escape the grapple as Anshul had once gained an advantage over him. This time Anshul used his knees to put down Jeka before applying the same strategy of landing regular punches. The referee had to stop the match and Anshul was declared the winner of the UFC competition.

Anshul Jubli becomes just the 2nd Indian-born UFC fighter EVER with his #RoadToUFC finals win 👏



[ #UFCVegas68 | Live now on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/wcPzARGePN — UFC (@ufc) February 5, 2023 ×

Following the win, Anshul in a post-match interview said the Indians deserve to be in the UFC, and that he wants to keep grinding and keep getting better.

As quoted in the Hindustan Times, Anshul after his big win said, “I've dominated this fight, that's why I'm here. Why Indian fighters deserve to win the UFC? I'm going to keep evolving, I want to keep grinding, and my plan is to be the best in the world and I'll do whatever it needs to be done.”

Meanwhile, Paradigm Sports management – the same company that works with two of the greatest UFC superstars, Conor McGregor and Israel Adesanya, has signed up with Anshul Jubli as well.