/‘His performance said it all,’ Bengal coach backs Mohammed Shami for India return after Ranji heroics

Ace Indian quick Mohammed Shami has been turning heads in the ongoing Ranji Trophy for Bengal, having picked 15 wickets in the past two matches. Although his fitness was a concern for the national selectors and head coach when they last addressed his selection conundrum, Shami's Bengal coach and former all-rounder Laxmi Ratan Shukla backed him to make his way back into the Indian side. After Shami’s eight-wicket haul helped Bengal beat Gujarat in a recent Ranji outing, Shukla hailed him as a ‘self-made certificate’ of excellence and discipline.

“You all saw how Shami bowled. There’s nothing for me to add. His performance said it all. There’s no question about his commitment,” Shukla said. “The entire world knows what Mohammed Shami is. He doesn’t need a certificate from anyone; his bowling is the certificate. He’s completely fit.”

Shami hasn’t featured for India since the Champions Trophy triumph earlier this year, with both Ajit Agarkar and Gautam Gambhir citing lack of match fitness and game time as the reasons behind his omission from the Test side.



Meanwhile, further lauding him for working on finding the rhythm that he is in, Shami’s coach, Shukla, said, “We can’t make Shami play all seven matches, though he keeps saying he’s fit and wants to play every game. The way he’s running in is unbelievable. Even after 500 wickets, he’s in fantastic rhythm and playing with complete calmness.”



Helping his team win the crucial tie by 141 runs, Shami, after the game, said, “Every person wants to play for the country. I’m ready for that again. My motivation is to stay fit and keep performing — the rest is up to the selectors.”

