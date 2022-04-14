‘He’s pretty darn good’: Dale Steyn picks Pakistan cricketer as best batsman across formats

Babar Azam has been a consistent performer for Pakistan in the recent past and the right-hander batsman has proven his mettle against almost every opposition in world cricket at the moment.

Azam is the current Test skipper for Pakistan and he led the team by example in the recently concluded games against Australia. He was able to score consecutive hundreds in the ODI series to guide his side to a 2-1 victory and in the Test series, he was the hero for his side once again as he scored a gritty 196 in the fourth innings of the second Test encounter in Karachi to save the match.

Also read | Kohli takes top spot in Australia legend's ranking of 'Fab Five' in Tests

The 27-year-old has won a number of fans around the world with his consistent show for Pakistan and it seems like South Africa legend Dale Steyn is one of them.

During a Q&A session on Twitter, the former Proteas pacer was asked to pick one batsman who can be called the best batter among the new generation of players across formats and he was quick to take the name of Azam while calling the Pakistan cricketer ‘pretty darn good.’

Also read | 'PCB sent wives to keep an eye on Pakistan players during 2012 India tour'

Thanks to his brilliant performances against Australia, Azam moved up to the 15th spot in the all-time Test ratings overtaking India legend Sachin Tendulkar in the process. While Tendulkar had 887 rating points, Azam currently has 891 points to his name in the all-time ICC ODI batsmen rankings.

The Pakistan international also went on to win the ICC Player of the Month Award for March 2022.