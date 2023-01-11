HEA vs SCO preview and prediction: Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers fantasy tips, BBL 2022 livestreaming

Big Bash League 2022-23 will see the Brisbane Heat (HEA) squaring off with the Perth Scorchers (SCO) in the 37th match of the league on Wednesday, January 11. The venue of the match is the Gabba in Brisbane. With six wins in eight games this season, the Scorchers have been one of the teams to beat. Despite the absence of Faf du Plessis and Jhye Richardson, the Scorchers have outperformed rivals in recent matches, with Cameron Bancroft and Andrew Tye standing out. As the Scorchers look for a table-topping win, they face a Brisbane Heat team that should welcome Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne. They'll be desperate for a win as they try to finish in the top four. On paper, both teams appear evenly matched, implying an entertaining game in Brisbane.