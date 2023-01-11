HEA vs SCO preview and prediction: Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers fantasy tips, BBL 2022 livestreaming
Story highlights
Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Perth Scorchers (SCO) match starts at 2:10 PM IST. The venue of the match is the Gabba in Brisbane. As per predictions, Perth Scorchers are expected to win the match
Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Perth Scorchers (SCO) match starts at 2:10 PM IST. The venue of the match is the Gabba in Brisbane. As per predictions, Perth Scorchers are expected to win the match
Big Bash League 2022-23 will see the Brisbane Heat (HEA) squaring off with the Perth Scorchers (SCO) in the 37th match of the league on Wednesday, January 11. The venue of the match is the Gabba in Brisbane. With six wins in eight games this season, the Scorchers have been one of the teams to beat. Despite the absence of Faf du Plessis and Jhye Richardson, the Scorchers have outperformed rivals in recent matches, with Cameron Bancroft and Andrew Tye standing out. As the Scorchers look for a table-topping win, they face a Brisbane Heat team that should welcome Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne. They'll be desperate for a win as they try to finish in the top four. On paper, both teams appear evenly matched, implying an entertaining game in Brisbane.
Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Perth Scorchers (SCO) match details
The match between Brisbane Heat (HEA) and Perth Scorchers (SCO) will be played on Wednesday, January 11 at 2:10 PM IST. The venue of the match is the Gabba in Brisbane. The match will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app.
Prediction: Perth Scorchers (SCO) to win the match.
Where to watch Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Perth Scorchers (SCO) match live?
In India, BBL 2022–23 HEA vs SCO match will be live televised on Sony Sports Network. All BBL matches will be broadcast live on the Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. The matches will also be made available on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels. There will be live broadcasting of the matches on the Sony Liv app.
Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Perth Scorchers (SCO) predicted lineups
Brisbane Heat probable playing 11
Usman Khawaja, Josh Brown, Matt Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne, Jimmy Peirson (c&wk), Ross Whiteley, Michael Neser, James Bazley/Max Bryant, Mark Steketee, Matt Kuhnemann and Mitchell Swepson.
Perth Scorchers probable playing 11
Stevie Eskinazi, Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Lance Morris, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff and Peter Hatzoglou.
Brisbane Heat (HEA) vs Perth Scorchers (SCO) full squad
Brisbane Heat
Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Sam Billings, Max Bryant, Sam Hain, Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin Munro, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Ross Whiteley, Jack Wildermuth, Spencer Johnson, Will Prestwidge, Josh Brown
Perth Scorchers
Ashton Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Green, Laurie Evans (contract terminated), Aaron Hardie, Peter Hatzoglou, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Mitch Marsh (injured), Tymal Mills (withdrawn), Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Phil Salt (injured), Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Faf du Plessis (replacing Laurie Evans, first seven matches only), Adam Lyth (replacing Phil Salt, first half only), Stephen Eskinazi, Hamish McKenzie, David Payne (replacement for Tymal Mills for second half of the season)