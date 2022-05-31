'He was swinging the ball at 145 kph' - Harbhajan lauds India's pacer after his splendid run in IPL 2022

The IPL 2022 edition concluded on May 29 with the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) winning their maiden title in their debut season. It was a highly-successful tournament where many uncapped Indian players made a mark whereas some veteran batters, pacers and spinners also shined for their respective franchises.

Among the veteran Indian players, the likes of Dinesh Karthik and Umesh Yadav were successful for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), respectively. While DK amassed 330 runs at 183.33, Umesh returned with 16 scalps for the two-time champions. Thus, former Indian off-spinner -- who was mighty impressed with the Indian speedsters -- lavished huge praise on Umesh for a fantastic run in IPL 15.

"Umesh Yadav has made a splendid comeback. Some players really benefit from being in the right team and with Umesh, it's like he enjoyed playing for KKR. This team gave him that confidence. This was the Umesh Yadav we knew of. He was swinging the ball at 145 kph just like the old days," Harbhajan said on SportsKeeda.

Bhajji further pointed out, "I am very impressed with the crop of Indian fast bowlers that are coming up through the ranks. Talk of Umran, Prasidh, Mohsin and so many more. They are all so good. Earlier, it was never like this. We used to have a stock of spinners and now there are so many fast bowlers which is a great thing, something we never witnessed before. In the past, we saw Australia, England, Pakistan produce so many fast bowlers and now it’s India's turn."

Not just Umesh, the likes of young pacers Prasidh Krishna, Umran Malik, Avesh and Mohsin Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, etc. also made a huge impression in the recently-concluded 15th season of the IPL.