'He supported and motivated me': Praveen Kumar thanks coach after winning silver medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Praveen Kumar, who won a silver medal in the men's high jump T64 event at the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 on Friday (September 3), thanked his coach Dr Satyapal Singh for constantly supporting and motivating him.

Praveen successfully cleared 2.07m in the final, which is his personal best and new Asian record, to clinch the coveted award. World champion Jonathan Broom-Edwards of Great Britain cleared 2.10m to take the gold medal.

"I am extremely happy to win the medal. I performed my personal best. I would like to thank my coach, Dr Satyapal Singh who has supported and motivated me," said Praveen as quoted by ANI.

"In 2019 when I started the game, I was nowhere near to it, the coach motivated me. Whenever I stepped back, my coach pushed me to give my best. I also want to thank SAI, PCI and my family," he added.

President of India, Ram Nath Kovind hailed Praveen's performance, "Impressive performance by Praveen Kumar at #Paralympics. Your silver medal in men’s high jump with a new Asian record has brought joy to every sport loving Indian. Your success will inspire all budding athletes. Heartiest congratulations. May you keep on achieving new milestones!"

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Praveen after his win. On his official Twitter handle, he wrote, "Proud of Praveen Kumar for winning the Silver medal at the #Paralympics. This medal is the result of his hard work and unparalleled dedication. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for his future endeavours. #Praise4Para."

After Praveen, Avani Lekhara won a bronze medal in women's 50m rifle 3 positions shooting SH1 on Friday, leading India to its best-ever medal haul at Paralympics.

After becoming the first Indian woman to win Paralympic gold, debutant Avani scripted history with her bronze as she became the first Indian woman to win two Paralympics medals.

