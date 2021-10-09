'He showed a bit of lack of class': Michael Vaughan slams Australia captain Tim Paine over Ashes remarks

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has slammed Australia Test captain Tim Paine over his recent comments on the upcoming Ashes 2021. Paine had said the Ashes will go ahead irrespective of England captain Joe Root and other English star players' availability for the much-awaited series. Paine drew a lot of flak for his comments on the England team and was also bashed by the Barmy Army.

Vaughan has now joined the bandwagon and has said Paine lacked 'class' in his comments while insisting that the Australian Test skipper hasn't had to go through what Root and other England players have been through by playing cricket in strict bio-bubbles for months. Vaughan believes Paine should have shown some empathy as a Test captain and should not have said what he said.

“As a Test match captain, you have to show a bit of empathy. In the last two years, he hasn’t taken his team overseas. He hasn’t had to go through what these England players have gone through. He hasn’t gone through what Joe Root has gone through. He plays only one format of the game. I do believe he showed a bit of lack of class,” Michael Vaughan told ABC Sports.

“I don’t think that went down well with the players. There is a huge amount of respect between the two sides. And particularly, anyone that’s captain of an international side, I personally think he didn’t need to say what he said," he added.

Unlike England, who had travelled to India, and Sri Lanka for a Test series earlier this year, Australia last played a Test series away from home in 2019 when Paine & Co. had travelled to England for the Ashes. There has been a lot of debate surrounding the fate of Ashes 2021 but England Cricket Board have given conditional approval for the tour.

"Well, the Ashes are going ahead -- the first Test is on December 8 whether Joe's here or not," Paine had earlier told SEN sports radio,. His comments did not go down well with former England cricketers and English supporters, who have lashed out at the Aussie skipper.