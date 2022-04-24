'He is like Mahi': Kuldeep Yadav showers huge praise on Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav was all praise for skipper Rishabh Pant and said that the youngster is showing signs of MS Dhoni when it comes to his understanding of the game.

Pant took over the captaincy of Delhi Capitals in the middle of the 2021 season after Shreyas Iyer was injured and he was able to take them to the play-off stages of the T20 competition.

Also read | Dhawan on cusp of becoming 2nd player after Kohli to achieve massive IPL feat

"I feel Rishabh is showing a few glimpses of MS Dhoni's characteristics behind the stumps. He guides well and stays calm in the field. Wicketkeepers play a big role in the success of spinners. The credit for my performance in this IPL goes to Rishabh as well. We have a good understanding now," said Kuldeep on The DC Podcast.

However, Pant was in the middle of a major controversy as he was fined 100 percent of his match fee for showing dissent during the IPL 2022 encounter against Rajasthan Royals.

There was a controversy surrounding a contentious decision regarding a no-ball in the final over of the match which resulted in a heated discussion between Pant and the on-field umpires.

Also read | Maxwell posts Barack Obama meme after no-ball controversy in DC vs RR clash

Kuldeep, on the other hand, has been enjoying a brilliant run of form as he is currently the third highest wicket-taker in the competition with 13 wickets. He was second after Yuzvendra Chahal for a very long time but T Natarajan claimed the second spot with 15 wickets on Saturday.

Kuldeep has made a sensational comeback this season after not playing a single game in IPL 2021.