'He has necessary maturity': PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino reacts to speculations over Kylian Mbappe's future

Mauricio Pochettino, the coach of Paris Saint-Germain addressed the speculations and rumours over the future of the team's star player Kylian Mbappe.

For the unversed, the player is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with another team but Pochettino is hopeful that the club can persuade Mbappe to stay and reiterated the club's desire to retain the Frenchman.

Ahead of Monday's French Cup tie against Vannes, Pochettino said, "In football, a player can be affected by his contractual situation if he is not mature enough. Kylian has the necessary maturity. That's not a problem."

Although, the Ligue 1 club would be hoping to convince Mbappe as they have some time, but so far, there hasn't been any agreement has been reached.

Pochettino said, "Like everyone else, we hope he can continue at the club for a long time. It is a decision for both sides. For this year, I hope he will show the performance he had last year, and that the solution will be positive for everyone."

For PSG, the 23-year-old has scored 15 goals in 24 appearances in all competitions this season.

PSG news

PSG on Sunday (January 2) confirmed that Lionel Messi has been tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) and has entered self-isolation. He was one of four PSG players to test positive for the virus ahead of a French Cup match against Vannes.

The club released a statement to inform that four players that tested positive for COVID-19 are Leo Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala.