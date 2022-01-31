'He has lost out on pace, accuracy': Sunil Gavaskar casts doubt on future of Team India pacer

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has cast doubt on the future of Team India's senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The right-arm fast bowler has not been at his best for the last couple of years and has struggled with form and fitness. With intense competition for a slot in the pace attack and many young pacers waiting in the wings, Bhuvneshwar's spot in the Indian team has been questioned by many.

India have a number of fast-bowling talents, who can be a great fit in both Tests and limited-overs cricket with the likes of Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan, Chetan Sakariya and others among the options who can be looked at. With form not being on Bhuvneshwar's side, Gavaskar believes the future looks bleak for the senior fast bowler.

Bhuvneshwar was once one of India's first-choice fast bowlers across formats and has been a prolific wicket-taker. However, in the last few years, he has lost a bit of pace and has also not been effective in the death overs. Gavaskar said he is not sure of what the future holds for Bhuvneshwar while suggesting that he should be given a break.

The former India captain wants youngsters to get opportunities while Bhuvneshwar can go back and work on his basics to bounce back stronger. Gavaskar also suggested Deepak Chahar can be an ideal replacement for Bhuvneshwar in the Indian team.

“The one name that comes to my mind is Bhuvneshwar Kumar. I am not even sure what kind of a future he has anymore. He has lost out on pace, the accuracy he had at the start where he was getting the ball to move and get the wickets and then again towards the end over, the way he was coming and bowling, that has probably deserted him and it’s time for him to go back to the basics and work hard. That’s the one name that comes to mind,” Gavaskar told Sports Today.

“I think it’s time to look maybe at Deepak Chahar now. Younger man, who is pretty much a similar bowler, swings it both ways and bat handily down the order," he added.

Also Read: 'I am not too sure': Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun on Bumrah becoming next Test captain

Bhuvneshwar's career has gone downhill ever since his injury during the 2019 ODI World Cup. He has not been on top of his game since then and had picked up another injury during IPL 2020. While he has already lost his place in Tests, he is unlikely to be picked in India's ODI squad again after a disastrous outing against South Africa in the recently-concluded three-match series.

Bhuvneshwar, however, has been named in India's T20I squad for the upcoming home series against West Indies. He was snubbed from the ODI squad for the three-match series against Kieron Pollard-led side.