/'He had to come in': Samson opens up on competition from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for India T20I opening spot

Sanju Samson may have helped India defend the T20 World Cup in March, but the batter has been under constant scrutiny for his form since then. His lack of runs in IPL 2026 and in subsequent T20I matches coincided with the rise of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who won the Orange Cap in IPL 2026 for scoring the most runs (776). Since the IPL, India have played three T20I series — against Ireland, England, and Zimbabwe - while the fourth series against Afghanistan is currently underway. Across these series, Samson has featured in six matches: two each against Ireland, England, and Afghanistan.

He was rested for the Zimbabwe series and was dropped from the last three of five T20Is against England in favor of Sooryavanshi. His best T20I score since the 2026 T20 World Cup is 57, which came against Afghanistan in the second T20I on Tuesday (September 15) in New Delhi. The batter, however, is aware of the challenges his lack of runs poses and that Sooryavanshi, at 15 years of age, is waiting in the wings for his turn.

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Samson opens up on competition with Sooryavanshi

"A 15-year-old kid is coming on the back of scoring 700–800 runs (in the IPL). The tournament I did well at (T20 World Cup) was before that. His performance was more recent. He had to come in, in some manner or another. I did not perform in two or three games and he was in form, and we wanted to win games in that series. It was very understandable from a leadership point of view. I have been in this situation as an IPL captain. I have also taken tough calls," Samson said after the second T20I against Afghanistan regarding Sooryavanshi being picked ahead of him in the England T20Is.

The batter also addressed the online criticism regarding his lack of runs, sharing: "Being an Indian cricketer, it’s not easy to face failures, but that’s where my experience comes in. I try to shut out the noise and be confident. I come out and still keep scoring at a high strike rate — even taking chances, knowing that if I fail again, I’ll be facing a lot of noise again. But that’s the way we are built in Indian cricket, and I just go out there and try to contribute."

What Next for Samson and India?