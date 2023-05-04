'Harmanpreet Kaur made us feel like her own' - MI's Humairaa Kaazi reflects on success story in WPL

After achieving glory in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), Mumbai Indians’ all-rounder Humairaa Kaazi credited the team’s win to the atmosphere created by the leadership group led by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur as well as the confidence the players derived from a winning start.

Kaazi said the team had a very clear goal from the outset, to be champions. “We won five games on the trot at the beginning. We knew what we needed to do to win. When we lost two games after that, we knew where we were lacking. When we started the tournament, our only aim was to win the trophy. Mumbai Indians had to be the champions in the inaugural edition. All of us had that mindset. That helped us to put our best foot forward,” she said.

Humairaa also felt that Captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s role as a leader gave the team a huge edge as she made the players feel welcome and special.

“I had heard that she’s very strict and doesn’t talk a lot but when she joined the team, it was totally the opposite. She is very fun-loving and gives very positive vibes. She made us very comfortable. She would have a lot of fun with us. She also gave us her inputs during the practice session. We had a lot of respect for her but she made us feel like her own,” she said.

After a blistering start which saw MI win each of their first five matches, they lost two games on the trot. That did not deter the team as they then won three matches in succession, including two in the playoffs, to win the title.

Speaking about what led to the turnaround, Humairaa said, “After those two losses, we watched ‘Creed’. I don’t know what hit us after watching that but we went all out in the practice session the next day. We just went in with the thought of putting in our best efforts in the final and that is what we all did.”

Humairaa played in all ten matches in MI’s victorious campaign.

Playing with overseas players for the first time meant a lot of new learnings. Kaazi said the biggest learning was to just back herself.

“What I have learnt is to back myself and my strengths in any situation. For example, the way Nat (Nat Sciver-Brunt) backed herself in the final, she knew she could take the team past the finish line.”

Being a Mumbaikar made the journey extra special for her. It also made her a key resource in team meetings.

“I feel very lucky to be a local player representing Mumbai Indians. The positive for me was that I knew how the wickets play here. I spoke about how the wickets will slow down by the end of the tournament. Being a part of Mumbai Indians was the icing on the cake for me. I had a very strong desire to be a part of the inaugural WPL.”

The inaugural edition also saw players from various international countries play in the same team as the domestic uncapped players from India. At MI, the humility of the international players stood out for Humairaa.

“When all of us met, the international players came across as very humble. We never felt like they were people we didn’t know from earlier. They would have coffee with us. We would sit at the coffee table and talk. We used to sit and talk in the team room. It never felt like we were from different countries. We felt like we were with the team for many years,” she said.

