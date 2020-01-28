'Hardik Pandya not fit for Test match against New Zealand': Sourav Ganguly

Hardik Pandya's international comeback has been stalled for some more time. The Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has confirmed that India's prolific all-rounder has still not recovered completely.

The 26-year-old underwent lower back surgery last October. He is currently training in the NCA (National Cricket Academy) under Rahul Dravid. News had come early on that he hasn't passed the fitness test, which led to his ousting from the Indian Squad for the T20I and the ODI series. But now it is official that Pandya will not play in the complete tour.

He was initially picked for India 'A' to play against the Kiwis. But Sourav Ganguly told the reporters: "Hardik is not fit. He is undergoing training at NCA to get back to full fitness. There is no question of him playing even domestic games at the moment,".

Virat Kohli criticized BCCI for cramped schedule for the Indian cricket team. Men in blue will face Proteas after the New Zealand tour. IPL will take place after the South African series.

Indian squad for the home series against South Africa is to be selected. The selection will be made by new selectors.

India are currently leading the 5-match T20I series against New Zealand (2-0). The T20I series will be followed 3-match ODI series, and then the tour will two Test matches.