Hardik Pandya becomes first Indian to achieve massive feat after match-winning heroics against Pakistan

While Virat Kohli grabbed the limelight with his stunning knock, Hardik Pandya silently played a crucial role in India's four-wicket victory against arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. India got off to a winning start in the tournament after clinching an epic last-ball thriller at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Kohli was the hero for India with his brilliant knock of an unbeaten 82 which helped India snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. But the senior batter wouldn't have been able to pull off the miraculous win without Hardik's support. The star all-rounder was among the architects of India's win as the Rohit Sharma-led side got off to a flying start in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Hardik picked up three wickets with the ball to help India restrict Pakistan to 160 in the high-profile game before scoring 40 off 37 balls during India's run chase to help the Men in Blue secure one of their best wins against Pakistan in recent times. His match-winning effort also saw Hardik become the first Indian player to achieve a stunning feat in T20Is.

Hardik has now become the first Indian player to pick up 50 wickets and score 1,000 runs in T20Is. He has 1029 runs and 57 wickets to his name n 74 T20I matches for India so far in his career. He is the first Indian and the seventh player overall to achieve the elusive feat in the shortest format.

Hardik has been brilliant for India ever since making his comeback after a long spell on the sidelines due to an injuy earlier this year. There were once doubts over his spot in the T20I team but Hardik's sensational return in the IPL 2022 paved the way for his comeback in the Indian team and he has not looked back ever since.

One of the finest all-rounders in the world at present, Hardik once again showcased his importance in the Indian squad on Sunday with a match-winning effort. His all-round heroics went a bit undermined as Kohli stole the thunder with his stelar knock but the all-rounder's contributions were equally important for the Indian team.

After beating Pakistan in their opener, India will now look to make it two wins in a row when they take on Netherlands in their next game on Thursday (October 27).