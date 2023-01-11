Happy B'day, Rahul Dravid: When ex-India batter poured champagne on teammates after Kolkata Test win - WATCH

On Wednesday (January 11), India's current head coach Rahul Dravid is celebrating his 50th birthday. Dravid, known as 'The Wall', is one of the finest batters of all-time and a legend of the game. Representing India in 164 Tests, 344 ODIs and a solitary T20I, he returned with 24,208 international runs including 48 hundreds. After a stellar run at the international level, Dravid is currently serving as the head coach of the Indian senior men's team till the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Over the years, Dravid entertained fans with his blazing knocks. One of his most special innings came during India's historic Kolkata Test win over Australia during the 2000-01 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India. Back then, the Sourav Ganguly-led Indian team were up against a daunting Steve Waugh-led Australia. Losing the series opener in Mumbai by ten wickets, India were on the back foot in the second and penultimate Test in Kolkata. After Australia posted 445 and dismissed India for a paltry 171, the hosts were following-on and seemed down and out at 232/4. Just then, VVS Laxman (281) and Dravid (180) stitched a mammoth 376-run fifth-wicket stand as India declared at 651/7; setting an improbable 384-run target for the visitors.

Harbhajan Singh, who claimed a hat-trick in the first essay, returned with 6 for 73 and Sachin Tendulkar chipped in with three scalps as Australia were dismissed for 212 to lose by 171 runs. This remains one of India's best wins in whites. After the victory, Dravid, Tendulkar & Co. went bonkers and poured champagne on teammates in the dressing room to celebrate the special win. Here's the video:

Here's a flashback of the epic celebration in the Indian camp after the 2001 Kolkata Test win over Australia. Watch out for Dravid's celebration here. The man who was mostly poker faced on the field it is quite amazing to see how much this win meant to him.



Well done DD Sports pic.twitter.com/XcnnvqVJbu — Mainak Sinha🏏📽️ (@cric_archivist) April 13, 2020 ×