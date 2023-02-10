GUL vs EMI live streaming: Watch Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates ILT20 2nd qualifier match live on Mobile & laptop 

GUL vs EMI live streaming: The second qualifier match of the International League T20 (ILT20) will be played today at 7:30 PM IST. The venue of the match is Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Gulf Giants will be locking horns with MI Emirates to get their seats reserved for the finals. Whoever wins today’s match will meet Desert Vipers in the grand finale, slated to be played on Sunday, February 12. With 16 points and a net run rate of +1.258, the Giants, captained by James Vince, concluded the league stage at the top of the standings. However, they were unable to maintain their momentum as the Desert Vipers defeated them by 19 runs in Qualifier 1. On the other side, Kieron Pollard and The Emirates have faced their fair share of difficulties during league play. They had a respectable net run rate of +1.059 and collected 11 points from 10 games.

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates match details

The qualifier 2 match of the International League T20 (ILT20) will be played between Gulf Giants and MI Emirates. The match will be played on Friday, February 10 at 7:30 PM IST. The venue of the match is Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. The live stream of the match will be available on the Zee5 OTT app.

GUL vs EMI live streaming: How to watch the match live?

It must be noted that GUL vs EMI match will not be broadcast live on TV in India. But fans will be able to catch the LIVE action on the ZEE5 OTT app.

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates predicted playing XI

Gulf Giants

James Vince (c), Chris Lynn, Shimron Hetmyer, Colin de Grandhomme, Carlos Brathwaite, David Wiese, Aayan Afzal Khan, Dominic Drakes, Chris Jordan, Sanchit Sharma, Tom Banton (wk)

MI Emirates

Andre Fletcher, Muhammad Waseem, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Dan Mousley, Dwayne Bravo, Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Zahoor Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi

