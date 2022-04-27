Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2022: Head-to-head, stats, trivia and predicted playing XIs

IPL is all set to witness the clash of the titans when in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on high-flying Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday (April 27). While Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans are currently placed second on the points table with 12 points from seven matches, SRH have 10 points from as many games so far this season and are placed third on the table.

While SRH have so far lost only two matches this season and have been enjoying a stellar run in the tournament, GT have faced only one defeat so far. While Kane Williamson-led SRH have been unbeaten in their last five games after losing their first two games in a row, Gujarat Titans' suffered their only defeat in their last meeting against SRH.

While SRH will be hoping to repeat the feat once again and bag their sixth win on the trot, Gujarat Titans will be hoping to bring an end to Williamson & Co. winning streak in the season. Both sides have terrific bowling attacks consisting the right balance of youth and experience.

While Gujarat Titans have the likes of Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson and Hardik, who have all done well so far with the ball this season, SRH have the flamboyance of speedster Umran Malik, Marco Jansen and the experience of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan to trouble the best of batting line-ups.

It remains to be seen who will come out on top in the battle between the two quality bowling attacks at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. However, in the batting department, the inconsistent form of the likes of Shubman Gill and Abhinav Manohar is a concern for GT while SRH batters have found their groove in the tournament.

Here is all you need to know about the IPL 2022 clash between GT and SRH:

Head to head:

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Gujarat Titans in the last meeting between the two teams in IPL. That's the only time the two sides have faced each other so far in IPL history with SRH leading the head-to-head record 1-0.

Stats:

Wankhede Stadium is known for rus-fests but the avarage first innings score at the stadium was 149 runs in the first four matches this season. It increased to 186 in the last five matches at the venue.

Trivia:

Sunrisers Hyderabad have a settled playing XI which can be determined from the fact that they have made the least number of changes to their XI this season. SRH have made only three changes in seven matches.

Predicted playing XIs:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

