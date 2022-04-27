WATCH: Harshal Patel refuses to shake hands with Riyan Parag after heated exchange in IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Harshal Patel refused to shake hands with Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Riyan Parag after a heated exchange between the duo during their side's clash against each other in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Tuesday. Many were left shocked by Harshal's indifferent gesture after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

During the Rajasthan Royals' innings at the MCA Stadium in Pune, Parag had taken Harshal to the cleaners in the 20th over. Parag slammed 18 runs off Harshal's over including a six off the last ball. Following the six, words were exchanged between Harshal and Parag and the heated argument continued as the duo walked back to their respective dugouts after RR's innings.

The duo had to be separated by RR fielding coach Dishant Yagnik but the bad blood between the two continued even after the conclusion of the game. Asked to chase down the target of 145 runs, RCB were restricted to 115 runs as they lost the game by 29 runs. Harshal, who was out in the middle for RCB till the end, refused to shake hands with Parag during the customary handshakes between the two teams after the game.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Harshal can be seen ignoring Parag as the RR all-rounder comes forward to shake his hands with him. Parag was left stunned by Harshal's reaction as the RCB pacer continued to shake hands with other RR players after ignoring him.

Watch video:

The reason behind Harshal ditching Paraga during the customary handshakes between the two teams is not yet known. However, the incident has become one of the major talking points on social media with fans taking sides in the argument.

Parag was the hero for Rajasthan Royals in their 29-run win as he finally returned to form with a cracking 56 off 31 balls laced with three fours and four sixes. The young all-rounder stayed unbeaten till the end and helped RR post a fighting total on the board after a stuttering start.

With the win, Rajasthan Royals moved to the top of the IPL 2022 points table with 12 points from eight matches so far this season while RCB are at the fifth spot with eight points.