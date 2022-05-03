Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2022: Head-to-head, stats, trivia and predicted playing XIs

Table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) will be looking to continue their stellar run in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 when they lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Debutants GT are currently on a winning streak of five matches in the league having suffered only one defeat in the season so far.

Hardik Pandya & Co.'s only loss in the tournament so far has come against Sunrisers Hyderabad where they had failed to defend a target of 163 runs. Ever since the defeat, GT have been enjoying a dominant run in the tournament and have pulled off some miraculous run-chases to remain on the top of the points table.

While there are still glaring issues in their batting line-up, Gujarat Titans have one of the best bowling attacks in the tournament this year. The likes of Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan and Alzarri Joseph have all been among the wickets while young uncapped pacer Yash Dayal has also impressed.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, are currently placed eighth on the points table with eight points from nine matches. They defeated Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs in their last game and will be hoping to continue their momentum against GT.

On paper, Punjab Kings have a better quality batting line-up when compared to Gujarat Titans. However, GT have exceptional finishers in Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan down the order, who have been brilliant so far this season. While they have a star-studded batting line-up, PBKS' bowling has looked unsettled as the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh have struggled to pick up wickets regularly.

Here is all you need to know about Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings clash in IPL 2022:

Head-to-head

Gujarat Titans lead 1-0 when it comes to the head-to-head record between the two teams in IPL. GT had defeated PBKS by six wickets in the first meeting between the two sides this season.

Stats

Wriddhiman Saha has been effective at the top for Gujarat Titans ever since replacing out-of-form Matthew Wade as an opener. Saha has so far notched up 91 runs in the Powerplay at a strke rate of over 142 for GT this season.

Trivia

Gujarat Titans pacer Lockie Ferguson posesses a brilliant record against Shikhar Dhawan in the IPL. The Kiwi pacer has dismissed the left-hand opener thrice in just 46 deliveries.

Predicted playing XIs

Punjab Kings - Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh



Gujarat Titans - Shubhman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal