'Guilty of thinking too far ahead': Ian Bell on England's rotation policy

England's rotation policy has come under a lot of criticism after a 10-wicket loss against India in the third Test.

England's team management rotated Jos Buttler, Stuart Broad, Jonny Bairstow, James Anderson and Moeen Ali during the on-going four-match series against Virat and Co.

Former England batsman Ian Bell questioned the rotation policy as he feels that the team management is ‘guilty of thinking too far ahead.

"I think England have been guilty of thinking too far ahead of having a squad for the Ashes when actually this is bigger than the Ashes, this is probably as big as the Ashes," Bell told 'ESPNcricinfo'.

"Why are we rotating in the biggest Test series you are playing in? For me that's where England have gone a bit wrong," he added.

"These tours, certainly for Englishmen coming to India or going to Australia are the pinnacle. They make your careers, you look back and if you win in those conditions they are remembered for a long long time," Bell said.

"For me, India are going to come to England in the summer. If they are 2-0 or 1-0 up will they rotate? I know for a fact that when India come in the summer they won't be rotating their best bowlers or their best players or leave somebody out. They want to win."