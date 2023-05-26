GT vs MI Qualifier 2 IPL 2023: Check which team will qualify for finals if rain spoils GT vs MI match

GT vs MI Qualifier 2 IPL 2023 Rain Update: Gujarat Titans will lock horns with Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 26. Five times IPL winners Mumbai Indians qualified for Qualifier 2 as they defeated KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator round. Defending champions Gujarat Titans lost against Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1. However, they got another chance to make it to the finals, as they finished the league stage as the table toppers. The team which loses in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 will be out of the tournament. The winning team will square off against Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash of IPL 2023.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians is one of the most awaited clashes in IPL 2023. However, according to the weather predictions, Ahmedabad might receive rain today. It raises the question of which team will qualify for the IPL 2023 finals if rain interrupts the match.

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium has a pitch that always favours batters. Gujarat Titan's Shubman Gill has scored the maximum runs for the team at this stadium. However, bowlers might get a bit of a swing with the new ball in the initial overs.

According to the meteorological department, the chances for precipitation on May 26 in Ahmedabad are 20 per cent. However, the weather is expected to be clear at the time of the clash between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans.

GT vs MI IPL 2023 Rain Update: Who will win 'Qualifier 2' if rain interrupts the match?

If the qualifier match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians gets washed out due to rain, Gujarat Titans will qualify for the finals owing to their better league stage finish. However, the probability of this happening is very low.