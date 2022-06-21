Graeme Smith names star player as Rohit Sharma-led India's 'X-factor' for 2022 T20 World Cup

India and South Africa's five-match T20I series ended in a stalemate, 2-2, after the fifth and final encounter was abandoned due to persistent rain in Bengaluru. Despite the series not determining a winner between both sides, there were a lot of positives for the hosts India, who were without many of their white-ball regulars.

The Rishabh Pant-led Indian team saw top performances from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who returned with the Player-of-the-Match, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal. After the series, former SA captain Graeme Smith named two players who are now integral to India's T20I squad and named the X-factor for Rohit Sharma & Co. heading into the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Speaking to cricket.com, batting icon Smith opined that Pandya and Karthik have become somewhat indispensable. In this regard, he opined, "Still a lot of cricket to be played so it is difficult to predict what is going to happen in the next couple of months but you are going to think Hardik and DK are integral to that squad. DK is experienced with that finishing role that he has played Hardik has grown leaps and bounds and is in control of his game."

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya spent a lot of time with Dhoni, Virat but has his own brand of captaincy: Ex-India stumper