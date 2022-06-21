Graeme Smith names star player as Rohit Sharma-led India's 'X-factor' for 2022 T20 World Cup

Smith names star player as Rohit-led India's 'X-factor' for 2022 T20 WC Photograph:( AFP )
After the India-SA series, former Proteas captain Graeme Smith named star player as Rohit Sharma & Co.'s 'X-factor' for the forthcoming T20 World Cup.
India and South Africa's five-match T20I series ended in a stalemate, 2-2, after the fifth and final encounter was abandoned due to persistent rain in Bengaluru. Despite the series not determining a winner between both sides, there were a lot of positives for the hosts India, who were without many of their white-ball regulars.
The Rishabh Pant-led Indian team saw top performances from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who returned with the Player-of-the-Match, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal. After the series, former SA captain Graeme Smith named two players who are now integral to India's T20I squad and named the X-factor for Rohit Sharma & Co. heading into the 2022 T20 World Cup.
Speaking to cricket.com, batting icon Smith opined that Pandya and Karthik have become somewhat indispensable. In this regard, he opined, "Still a lot of cricket to be played so it is difficult to predict what is going to happen in the next couple of months but you are going to think Hardik and DK are integral to that squad. DK is experienced with that finishing role that he has played Hardik has grown leaps and bounds and is in control of his game."
On Hardik, Smith added, "Mentally he looks like he has settled. And he is also that all-rounder X Factor that India require to just balance the team with him and Jadeja in the squad which opens up a lot of options. So I can't see that those two not making it to the World Cup squad."
Both Hardik and DK will next be seen in action during India's forthcoming two-match T20I series versus Ireland, in Dublin, on June 26 and 28.