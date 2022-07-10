'Good call': Usman Khawaja takes a dig at Kapil Dev for questioning Virat Kohli's spot in India's T20I team

Former India captain Kapil Dev had recently suggested Virat Kohli should be dropped from India's T20I team if he cannot bounce back from his ongoing lean patch in international cricket. Kohli, who has not scored a century in international cricket since November 2019, has struggled to score runs for India consistently across all formats. His dismal run has continued in the ongoing T20I series between India and England.

Kohli was dismissed on just 1 off 3 balls in the second T20I against England on Saturday leading to several former cricketers and experts questioning his place in India's T20I team. The former Indian skipper's horrendous form is also a huge concern for Team India ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia later this year.

Kohli had a disappointing campaign for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2022 following which he was rested from the South Africa T20I series at home. He made his comeback for India in the one-off Test against England where he failed to deliver before recording another flop show in the 2nd T20I against the hosts.

Amid his ongoing rough patch, the legendary Kapil Dev had raised questions over his spot in the team and said Kohli can be dropped from the T20I team if someone like R Ashwin can be benched from the Test team.

"Yes, now the situation is such that you might be forced to bench Kohli from T20 playing eleven. If world No. 2 bowler Ashwin can be dropped from Test side then (once upon a time) world No. 1 batter can also be dropped," Kapil had said on ABP News.

ICC took to Instagram to share a post with Kapil's latest comments about Kohli. Australian batter Usman Khawaja reacted to the post and took a dig at Kapil as he reminded Kohli's critics about his numbers in the shortest format. "Averages 50 at almost 140. Good call. Australia Agrees," Khawaja wrote in the comments section.





Kohli has so far played 98 T20Is for India in his career and has amassed 3297 runs at a brilliant average of 50.72 and a strike rate of 137.54. He has 30 half-centuries under his belt in the shortest format and is one of the highest run-getters in T20Is.