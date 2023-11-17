Golf: Huge relief! Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend Erica Herman drops appeal and denies sexual harassment claims

Veteran golfer Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend Erica Herman has dropped her appeal to nullify a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) and also shrugged off sexual harassment allegations against him in a latest development on Thursday (Nov 16). It is to be noted that in a lawsuit submitted early this year, in May, Woods was under the pump with some big accusations levied on him.

It was claimed that Woods was having a sexual relationship with Herman while she worked for him at his South Florida restaurant, The Woods Jupiter. In addition, he forced her to sign a non-disclosure agreement or risk being fired.

Back then, Herman’s attorney stated in a filing: "A boss imposing different work conditions on his employee because of their sexual relationship is sexual harassment."

However, things have changed drastically at present. According to the new court documents filed in Florida’s Fourth District Court of Appeal, obtained by CNN, and dated November 10, Herman filed an official notice to disregarded her appeal aimed at nullifying an NDA that she said required “confidential arbitration in all disputes between” her and the 47-year-old Woods.

The court document reads, "In dismissing this appeal, Erica Herman states that she was never a victim of sexual harassment or sexual abuse at the hands of Tiger Woods or any of his agents and it is her position that she never asserted a claim for such."