'Going toe to toe in the gym' - Herschelle Gibbs picks Virat Kohli as his quarantine partner

The novel coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a stand-still. With reports of positive COVID-19 cases increasing with each passing day, many nations are in a state of lockdown. The deadly COVID-19 has even left the entire sporting calendar shredded into pieces and many tournaments and leagues have been either cancelled or postponed.

While every sportsperson has taken health advisory into account by keeping themselves under self-isolation in a bid to curb the novel coronavirus, former South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs has picked one player who he would want to be quarantined with.

Gibbs named Indian captain Virat Kohli when the official Twitter handle of International Cricket Council (ICC) posted an infographic asking people to pick their quarantine partner as per their birth month. Gibbs named Kohli while adding he would be going toe to toe in the gym with the Indian skipper.

In quarantine , me and @imVkohli going toe to toe in the gym https://t.co/FZ0mvB3OMp — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) March 22, 2020 ×

Kohli has made a name for himself in the world of cricket not only for his sheer talent but his will to work hard off the field as well. The Indian skipper has been one of the biggest motivators in the world of sports when it comes to keeping fit.

Kohli has shared videos of him sweating it out in the gym uncountable times and his hunger to reach the pinnacle has only been rubbed off to other players, who in return have also upped the ante in terms of remaining fit.

While the sporting action has come to an unusual halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, Indian cricketers have continued to work hard in their respective homes in a bid to remain fit. Social distancing is something every athlete is maintaining to curb the spread of COVID-19 and as per the health ministry, everyone should avoid public gathering in this dire situation.

