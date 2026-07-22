/Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony: Date, time, performers & all you need to know

The 2026 Commonwealth Games will be held in Glasgow from Jul 23 to Aug 2, bringing together thousands of athletes from across the Commonwealth. The multi-sport event will begin with the opening ceremony on Jul 23, marking the start of 11 days of competition. The Games will be staged across four venues in Glasgow, Glasgow International Arena, Scottish Event Campus, Scotstoun Stadium and Tollcross International Swimming Centre. The opening ceremony will include cultural performances, a parade of athletes and the official launch of the Games.

Here's everything you need to know before the event

Where will the opening ceremony of the 2026 Commonwealth Games be held in Glasgow?

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The opening ceremony of the 2026 Commonwealth Games will be held at OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

What is the start time of the 2026 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in India (IST)?

The opening ceremony will take place on Thursday (Jul 23) and is scheduled to begin at 10:30 PM IST.

Who will carry the Indian flag during the opening ceremony of the 2026 Commonwealth Games?

India’s flag will be carried by Olympic medallists Lovlina Borgohain and Mirabai Chanu, who will also serve as the country’s baton bearers during the opening ceremony.

Which performers will entertain the audience during the 2026 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony?

The ceremony will feature performances by Scottish singer-songwriter KT Tunstall, folk musician Nathan Evans and Scottish music group Saint PHNX.

Which distinguished guests are expected to attend the opening ceremony of the 2026 Commonwealth Games?

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are expected to attend the ceremony. The King is also set to officially inaugurate the Games.

Which TV channels and OTT platform will broadcast and live stream the 2026 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony and the Games in India?

Indian viewers can watch the Commonwealth Games and the opening ceremony live on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 4. Live streaming will be available on the Sony Liv app.

Competition will feature sports such as athletics, swimming, cycling, gymnastics, boxing and several others, with medal events taking place throughout the Games. The event will conclude with the closing ceremony, which will also include the official handover to the next host city, Ahmedabad.