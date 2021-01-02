'Get well soon Dada': Cricketing stalwarts wish Sourav Ganguly a speedy recovery

Former Indian skipper and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest on Saturday and wishes for the 48-year-old started pouring from all corners.

From Indian skipper Virat Kohli to former opener Virender Sehwag wished the former Indian captain well.

Kohli tweeted: "Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon @SGanguly99"

“Dada, jaldi se theek hone ka. Praying for your quick and speedy recovery @SGanguly99,” Sehwag tweeted.

Dada , jaldi se theek hone ka.

Dhawan tweeted: “Praying for your speedy recovery Dada @SGanguly99. Get well soon.”

“Former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest earlier today. He is now in a stable condition. We wish him a speedy recovery!,” the ICC tweeted.

Former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest earlier today. He is now in a stable condition.



The BCCI wished Ganguly a healthy recovery: “Here’s wishing the BCCI President @SGanguly99 a speedy recovery.”

Ajinkya Rahane, India’s stand-in captain who will lead the team in the final two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy tweeted: “Wishing you a speedy recovery Dada, @SGanguly99. Praying that you get well soon.”

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, whose best days were under the captaincy of Ganguly said: ‘Dada @SGanguly99 Get well soon’