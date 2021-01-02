'Get well soon Dada': Cricketing stalwarts wish Sourav Ganguly a speedy recovery

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Jan 02, 2021, 05.56 PM(IST)

File photo of Sourav Ganguly. Photograph:( Zee News Network )

Follow Us

Story highlights

From Indian skipper Virat Kohli to former opener Virender Sehwag wished the former Indian captain well. 

Former Indian skipper and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest on Saturday and wishes for the 48-year-old started pouring from all corners. 

ALSO READ: Five players in Team India placed under in precautionary isolation over alleged breach in protocols

From Indian skipper Virat Kohli to former opener Virender Sehwag wished the former Indian captain well. 

Kohli tweeted: "Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon @SGanguly99"

×

“Dada, jaldi se theek hone ka. Praying for your quick and speedy recovery @SGanguly99,” Sehwag tweeted.

×

Dhawan tweeted: “Praying for your speedy recovery Dada @SGanguly99. Get well soon.”

ALSO READ: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly suffers cardiac arrest; undergoing primary angioplasty

×

“Former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest earlier today. He is now in a stable condition. We wish him a speedy recovery!,” the ICC tweeted.

×

The BCCI wished Ganguly a healthy recovery: “Here’s wishing the BCCI President @SGanguly99 a speedy recovery.”

×

Ajinkya Rahane, India’s stand-in captain who will lead the team in the final two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy tweeted: “Wishing you a speedy recovery Dada, @SGanguly99. Praying that you get well soon.”

×

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, whose best days were under the captaincy of Ganguly said: ‘Dada @SGanguly99 Get well soon’

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
No match is being played.
Dec 26, 2020 | 1st Test
Pakistan in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020/21
NZ
(155.0 ov) 431
(45.3 ov) 180/5 dec
VS
PAK
239 (102.2 ov)
271 (123.3 ov)
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 101 runs
Full Scorecard →
Dec 26, 2020 | 1st Test
Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2020/21
SA
(142.1 ov) 621
VS
SL
396 (96.0 ov)
180 (46.1 ov)
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 45 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App