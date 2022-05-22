'Get him to Australia': Matthew Hayden urges India to include SRH batsman in T20 World Cup squad

The exclusion of Rahul Tripathi from the Indian cricket team squad for the T20I series against South Africa came as a surprise for a lot of people after his brilliant show in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The top order batsman, who was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a massive Rs 85 million, scored 393 runs in 13 matches till now with an impressive strike rate of 161.72.

Former Australian cricket team opener Matthew Hayden lauded Tripathi for his aggressive brand of cricket at the top of the innings and urged India to take him in the T20 World Cup 2022 squad.

Speaking at a Star Sports show, Hayden pointed out that Tripathi has an impressive striking ability and that can make him an important asset on the international level.

"I just love his ability to go hard upfront. The way Tripathi is taking the responsibility to strike the ball hard is brilliant. I think he has the real potential in the future to go all the way to the international level," Hayden said.

"He's a dangerous striker of the ball, someone who plays on both sides of the wicket. His ability to play short-pitched balls at ease impresses me in particular. You get him to Australia (for the T20 WC) because he can play those brilliant shots on the bouncy pitches there," he added.

Tripathi has been a consistent performer for SRH this season and Hayden backed him to perform well on the bouncy pitches in Australia during the T20 World Cup later this year.

