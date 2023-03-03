German open 2023: Check full schedule, draws, top seeds and live-streaming details; all you need to know

German open 2023: After a one-month break, the BWF Tour is ready to restart with the German Open, which is a BWF Super 300 event and the fifth tournament in the BWF Tour this year. The tournament will begin on Tuesday, March 7th, 2023. Many renowned players, such as Lee Zii Jia, who is ranked fourth in the world, Kodai Naraoka, the top Japanese player, Kunlavudt Vitidsarn, and the Women’s World No.1 Akane Yamaguchi, will participate in the competition. Among the Indian players, Laksya Sen is the only seeded player.

German open 2023 full schedule

The first round of the German open 2023 will start on March 8. The second round will be played on March 9. The final of the German open 2023 is scheduled to be played on March 13. The venue of the German open 2023 badminton tour is Westenergie Sporthalle in Mülheim, Germany. Here is the full schedule of the German open 2023:

1st round– March 8 and March 9

2nd round– March 10

Quarter-final– March 11

Semi-final– March 12

Final – March 13

German open 2023 live-streaming details

It must be noted that all matches of the German open 2023 will be live-streamed on BWF’s official Youtube Channel BWF TV.

German open 2023 top seeds

Men’s Singles:

Lee Zii Jia – Malaysia

Kunlavut Vitidsarn – Thailand

Kodai Naraoka – Japan

Loh Kean Yew – Singapore

Lu Guangzu – China

Lakshya Sen – India

Zhao Junpeng – China

Shi Yuqi – China

Women’s Singles

Akane Yamaguchi – Japan

An Se-young – South Korea

Chen Yu Fei – China

He Bing Jiao – China

Wang Zhi Yi – China

Ratchanok Intanon – Thailand

Han Yue – China

Pornpawee Chochuwong – Thailand

Men’s Doubles

Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik – Malaysia

Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi – Japan

Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi – China

Kim Astrup/Anders Rasmussen – Denmark

Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi – Malaysia

Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang – China

Choi Sol-gyu/Kim Won-ho – South Korea

Mark Lamfuss/Marvin Seidel – Germany

Women’s Doubles

Nami Matsuyama/Chiharu Shida – Japan

Jeong Na-eun/Kim Hye-jeong – South Korea

Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan – Malaysia

Kim So-yeong/Kong Hee-yeong – South Korea

Yuki Fukushima/Sayaka Hirota – Japan

Mayu Matsumoto/Wakana Nagahara – Japan

Gabriela Stoeva/Stefani Stoeva – Bulgaria

Baek Ha-Na/Lee So-hee – South Korea

Mixed Doubles

Yuta Watanabe/Arisa Higashino – Japan

Thom Giquel/Delphine Delrue – France

Tan Kian Meng/Lai Pei Jing – Malaysia

Mark Lamfuss/Isabel Lohau – Germany

Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping – China

Seo Seung-jae/Chae Yoo-jung – South Korea

Robin Tabeling/Selena Piek – Netherlands

Yuki Kaneko/Misaki Matsumoto – Japan

