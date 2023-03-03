German open 2023: Check full schedule, draws, top seeds and live-streaming details; all you need to know
German open 2023: The 1st round of the German open 2023 is going to start on Wednesday, March 8. The final will be played on March 13. Here are all the details about the German Open 2023, including the full schedule, draws, top seeds and live-streaming details
German open 2023: After a one-month break, the BWF Tour is ready to restart with the German Open, which is a BWF Super 300 event and the fifth tournament in the BWF Tour this year. The tournament will begin on Tuesday, March 7th, 2023. Many renowned players, such as Lee Zii Jia, who is ranked fourth in the world, Kodai Naraoka, the top Japanese player, Kunlavudt Vitidsarn, and the Women’s World No.1 Akane Yamaguchi, will participate in the competition. Among the Indian players, Laksya Sen is the only seeded player.
German open 2023 full schedule
The first round of the German open 2023 will start on March 8. The second round will be played on March 9. The final of the German open 2023 is scheduled to be played on March 13. The venue of the German open 2023 badminton tour is Westenergie Sporthalle in Mülheim, Germany. Here is the full schedule of the German open 2023:
1st round– March 8 and March 9
2nd round– March 10
Quarter-final– March 11
Semi-final– March 12
Final – March 13
German open 2023 live-streaming details
It must be noted that all matches of the German open 2023 will be live-streamed on BWF’s official Youtube Channel BWF TV.
German open 2023 top seeds
Men’s Singles:
Lee Zii Jia – Malaysia
Kunlavut Vitidsarn – Thailand
Kodai Naraoka – Japan
Loh Kean Yew – Singapore
Lu Guangzu – China
Lakshya Sen – India
Zhao Junpeng – China
Shi Yuqi – China
Women’s Singles
Akane Yamaguchi – Japan
An Se-young – South Korea
Chen Yu Fei – China
He Bing Jiao – China
Wang Zhi Yi – China
Ratchanok Intanon – Thailand
Han Yue – China
Pornpawee Chochuwong – Thailand
Men’s Doubles
Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik – Malaysia
Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi – Japan
Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi – China
Kim Astrup/Anders Rasmussen – Denmark
Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi – Malaysia
Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang – China
Choi Sol-gyu/Kim Won-ho – South Korea
Mark Lamfuss/Marvin Seidel – Germany
Women’s Doubles
Nami Matsuyama/Chiharu Shida – Japan
Jeong Na-eun/Kim Hye-jeong – South Korea
Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan – Malaysia
Kim So-yeong/Kong Hee-yeong – South Korea
Yuki Fukushima/Sayaka Hirota – Japan
Mayu Matsumoto/Wakana Nagahara – Japan
Gabriela Stoeva/Stefani Stoeva – Bulgaria
Baek Ha-Na/Lee So-hee – South Korea
Mixed Doubles
Yuta Watanabe/Arisa Higashino – Japan
Thom Giquel/Delphine Delrue – France
Tan Kian Meng/Lai Pei Jing – Malaysia
Mark Lamfuss/Isabel Lohau – Germany
Feng Yanzhe/Huang Dongping – China
Seo Seung-jae/Chae Yoo-jung – South Korea
Robin Tabeling/Selena Piek – Netherlands
Yuki Kaneko/Misaki Matsumoto – Japan
