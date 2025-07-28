India head coach Gambhir receives ‘game-changing’ tip from Sourav Ganguly ahead of crucial fifth Test

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir has received one ‘game-changing’ advice from his former captain and cricket great Sourav Ganguly ahead of the final Test against England in this Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Gautam, who was criticised for injecting a defensive approach in this new-look Test side, with results slipping away from India across four contested Tests, has been asked to include one bowler he hasn’t played in this series thus far, at the Oval. Ganguly, however, has also urged him to pick the right bowling combination and chase victory in London to level the five-match series.

Shortly after India played out a statement draw at Old Trafford in Manchester, the head coach confirmed that there are no injury concerns among bowlers, and all are fit and available for selection for the fifth and final Test. Barring Mohammed Siraj, who has bowled most overs among the Indian quicks on this tour, all were under an injury cloud ahead of the start of the fourth Test.

While Jasprit Bumrah has completed his ‘assumed quota’ of matches he was supposed to play in the UK, Akash Deep and Arshdeep are also said to have recovered from their respective injuries. Anshul Kamboj and Shardul Thakur could make way for experienced quicks in the final game, but Ganguly’s suggestion related to none of these.



"I advise Gambhir to play Kuldeep Yadav in the fifth Test and pick the right bowling attack. If we continue to bat like this, we can win at The Oval," Ganguly said in a chat with IANS.



Ganguly, however, lauded Team India's efforts on the fifth day in Manchester, when three batters completed their respective hundreds, including the spin-bowling all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. Ganguly praised the batters for piling up runs in the UK this time, while also lamenting India's narrow defeat (by 22 runs) in the third Test at Lord's.



"This is a young team, we have to give some time to them as the team is rebuilding. The way they batted in the fourth innings yesterday, where they scored more than 400, India will feel bad that they lost the Lord's Test. They batted really well on the fifth day in Manchester; the 190 should have been achieved at the Lord's.



"After a long time, many Indian batters have scored so many runs in an overseas Test series,” he continued.

