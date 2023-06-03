Gary Kirsten makes BOLD statement on Shubman Gill's career, says 'unfair to compare him to Sachin and Virat'

Former India head coach Gary Kirsten has made a bold statement on star India batter Shubman Gill’s career as comparisons are high for him with legendary batters Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. Gill, currently in England for the World Test Championship (WTC) has scored eight hundreds in the calendar year with five of those coming for the national side. According to Kirsten, his comparisons with Sachin and Virat is unfair, and thinks there is a long way to go for him. Comparison unfair with Sachin and Virat “He is a young player who has incredible skill and determination to be one of the best players in the world. It would be unfair to compare him to Sachin and Virat so early in his journey,” Kirsten spoke in an exclusive chat with Cricbuzz.

The former World Cup-winning coach also praised Gill for his style of play and believes he has all the tools to be successful in all formats of the game. He added that he has the adaptability to play in the T20 and Test format.

“I believe he has the game to successfully play across all three formats for India. You don't often see that, these days, particularly as T20 cricket is developing and progressing so fast.

“First, his confidence and self- belief in knowing what he is capable of. Second is his work ethic and professionalism around how he prepares for the games. And finally, his game sense and how he puts a performance together with his skill sets.”

Gill's impressive run of form It is worth noting that Kirsten, coach of Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) guided Gill to the title in 2022. Gill has been getting tips from the former India coach and has been enjoying the form of his life in 2023.

Gill will next be seen in action on Wednesday as India are set to face Australia in the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final. The 23-year-old has so far scored eight hundreds in the calendar year with five of those for the national side. Most recently he scored 128 runs against Australia in the Ahmedabad Test when India won the series 2-1.

