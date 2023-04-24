ugc_banner

From Ravi Shastri to Triple H, Twitter shower praises on Sachin Tendulkar as Master Blaster turns 50

Apr 24, 2023

From Shastri to Triple H, Twitter wishes Sachin Tendulkar a Happy Birthday! Photograph:(AFP)

From 14-time WWE Champion Triple H to several of Sachin's former teammates, everyone wished the Little Master a Happy 50th Birthday!

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar turned 50 on Monday, April 24th, and his fans, colleagues, ex-players, and even stars outside of cricket have shared birthday wishes on their social media handles. While in India Sachin is considered nothing less than a cricketing God, the veteran batter is also famous among other sporting athletes, be it in football or even WWE.

The most-prolific run-scorer in this game, Sachin made his international debut against Pakistan in 1989 and gone on to represent India for the next 24 years, playing his last game in Indian colours against Pakistan only in the 2012 Asia Cup. In between these years, not only he created records that are likely to stay till eternity, but Sachin also inspired a whole generation to pick up bats and start reading the newspaper from the last page.

As he turns 50 today, several cricketers, mostly his former teammates or youngsters, have sent birthday wishes.

So let’s have a look at who greeted the Little Master.

×
×
×
×
×
×
×
×

 

×
×
×
×
×
×

The Master Blaster also posted a photo on his birthday -

×

 

