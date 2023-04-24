From Ravi Shastri to Triple H, Twitter shower praises on Sachin Tendulkar as Master Blaster turns 50

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar turned 50 on Monday, April 24th, and his fans, colleagues, ex-players, and even stars outside of cricket have shared birthday wishes on their social media handles. While in India Sachin is considered nothing less than a cricketing God, the veteran batter is also famous among other sporting athletes, be it in football or even WWE.

The most-prolific run-scorer in this game, Sachin made his international debut against Pakistan in 1989 and gone on to represent India for the next 24 years, playing his last game in Indian colours against Pakistan only in the 2012 Asia Cup. In between these years, not only he created records that are likely to stay till eternity, but Sachin also inspired a whole generation to pick up bats and start reading the newspaper from the last page.

As he turns 50 today, several cricketers, mostly his former teammates or youngsters, have sent birthday wishes.

So let’s have a look at who greeted the Little Master.

Happy Birthday, Big Boss!



A half century in life. Add the 100 in your profession at the highest level. 150 batting and how. Awesome. Wishing you a wonderful celebration and an amazing year. God bless @sachin_rt #SachinTendulkar 🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/CAs9TqhEh9 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 24, 2023 ×

He came, he played & he conquered hearts for 4 generations! Good days or bad days, no runs or 100 runs, his head was always held high and feet firmly planted on the ground. He taught us that following the right process leads to long-term progress! pic.twitter.com/uHJe8sANw9 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 24, 2023 ×

Happy Birthday, @sachin_rt sir. Thank you for inspiring a whole generation of cricketers 😇 #SachinTendulkar — Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) April 24, 2023 ×

Happy birthday, @sachin_rt! Welcome to the club. You have inspired generations of cricketers in India and worldwide, and your contribution to the game is immeasurable. Sharing one such memory - the 35th test hundred picture taken from the dressing room balcony. Here's to… pic.twitter.com/OzhCxt7Vf4 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) April 24, 2023 ×

Sach is Truth , Sach is Life , Sach is the Answer, Sach is the Way , Sach is It.



Happy Birthday to an inspiration , role-model and a true friend. #HappyBirthdaySachin @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/EBx3LST7Vf — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 24, 2023 ×

Your 100 hundreds, @sachin_rt were the hallmark of an immortal cricketer. But this 50 is to be celebrated as much because this belongs to an outstanding person. Seeing you the cricketer was a joy to behold. Knowing you the person has been heartwarming because you didn't let fame… — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 24, 2023 ×

With love, to the man who made a billion hearts believe 💙



🎥 | A trip down memory lane with Dada and Punter as we celebrate #50ForSachin 🎂#YehHaiNayiDilli #HappyBirthdaySachin | @RickyPonting @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/Lysmg0MZaj — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 24, 2023 ×

Hey @sachin_rt

Over the years I’ve witnessed many amazing half centuries, but this is by far your best one yet! A big happy birthday legend & wishing you many happy returns and may you celebrate many more birthdays to come 🙏🏻🎉#5️⃣0️⃣ pic.twitter.com/fG1hjoaClw — @BrettLee_58 (@BrettLee_58) April 24, 2023 ×

Just another 50 to go matey 🤸🏽👏🙏🎂💗 https://t.co/1PLMGWxo2t — Danny Morrison (@SteelyDan66) April 24, 2023 ×

Happy 50th birthday @sachin_rt

Keep batting well 🙏🏿💯 — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) April 24, 2023 ×

Happy 50th birthday ⁦@sachin_rt⁩ - a master with the bat, and an absolute gentleman on and off a cricket field. He even had the good grace to laugh here as I gave the late, great Shane Warne advice on how to bowl a doosra. Have a great day, Sachin. pic.twitter.com/a8y1xpnLkE — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 24, 2023 ×

Paaji apne batting Karte hue Kai bowlers ko ghutno pa laya hai or bowling Karte hue batsmen ko🙈. Many happy returns of the day ⁦@sachin_rt⁩ may god bless you always with happiness and health. Around you we all are happier 🤗 pic.twitter.com/Wbgvl7FceY — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 24, 2023 ×

The Little Master turns 50 today!



Sachin Tendulkar was an elite driver of the ball so enjoy a selection of his best on Aussie soil ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/9A56HqGnNU — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) April 24, 2023 ×

The Master Blaster also posted a photo on his birthday -