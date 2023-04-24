Ricky Ponting ends Sachin vs Kohli debate, says let's wait until Virat's career is over

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 50th birthday on April 24 and the wishes poured in from every corner of the world for the master blaster. Sachin is regarded as one of the best batsmen ever to play the game and is often referred as 'God of Cricket' in India.

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting, in the latest show of ICC Review, also said that Tendulkar is technically the best batsman he has ever seen.

"I've said forever Sachin's technically the best batter that I've ever seen, and played with or against. Whatever plan that we came up with as a bowling group, he found a way to combat it, whether it was in India or Australia. It's hard to rank and judge players as everyone is different and everyone plays the game differently. But certainly through the generation that I played, he was technically the best player that I saw," Ponting said.

Sachin holds various batting records as of now and the most famous of them is his milestone of 100 international tons. Sachin has 51 Test hundreds and 49 ODI centuries. After Sachin, fans and former cricketers have picked Virat Kohli to break his 100 tons record.

"Regardless of how many runs you make, how many hundreds you make, to be physically good enough and have a skillset set good enough to stand up and play 200 Test matches is amazing. Virat's got all that ahead of him just yet. He's an unbelievably good player, there's no doubt about that. He's got over 70-odd international hundreds now. Sachin made a 100, didn't he? Let's wait until Virat's career's over and then I think it'll a much fairer comparison," Ponting added.

It remains to be seen if Kohli breaks Sachin's record on not but playing 200 Tests definitely seem like a very long shot for Virat despite him being one of the fittest players in cricket.

As of now, Kohli is second only to Sachin with 75 international tons - 46 in ODIs, 28 in Tests and one in T20I.

