Former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik wants Babar Azam to quit captaincy | Know Why

Former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik thinks that current Pakistan captain Babar Azam should quit captaincy and focus just as a player. Malik made the statement while speaking to Pakistan's media network Geo TV.

"If I was in Babar’s place, or those people who guide him, they should tell him that Babar should quit captaincy. And focus just as a player. Pakistan team will also benefit from this,” Malik told to Geo Sports.

Malik, during his chat, also lamented the cricket culture in Pakistan which wants overnight results. He, however, picked Babar to break all kind of batting record if he focused on being a player only.

“I feel for him to improve as a leader, it will take a lot of time. But we are in such a culture, where we want overnight results. Whoever is guiding him, please guide him to quit captaincy. He will break all sorts of records and the pressure will be only on his own cricket,” said the former Pak skipper.

While Babar has been one of the most prolific batsmen of Pakistan, his leadership has been questioned at times. Malik, commenting on batting and leadership, said that people are mixing two things and judging him harshly.

“I will say one thing. We are mixing his individual batting performance and leadership. We shouldn’t do that. Both are separate. But when we judge him when team loses, and his performances are also dragged. We shouldn’t do that. It’s a team game. In the past, one player could win the match but game has changed now. It needs team work,” Malik added.

Notably, Babar leads Pakistan in all three formats, that is, Tests, ODIs and T20Is. As skipper, Babar has scored 5,281 runs across all formats in 109 matches at an average of 49.35. Babar has also won 63 matches out of 109 and has lost 35 with one being ties and four producing no results while leading the side.

