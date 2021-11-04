From Novak Djokovic to Glenn Maxwell: Global stars wish India a safe and happy Diwali

Global sporting stars, including legendary tennis player Novak Djokovic and Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell, took to social media to extend their wishes to Indians celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights on Thursday (November 4). Diwali is a five-day festival that marks the victory of good over evil, light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.

"Happy #Diwali to everyone celebrating! Wishing you Peace, Love, and Light!," Djokovic wrote on his official Twitter handle. On the other hand, Maxwell tweeted, "Happy Diwali everyone!! Let’s celebrate the festival in the true sense by spreading joy, happiness and light up the world for others! Have a safe and happy Diwali!!"

Happy #Diwali to everyone celebrating! Wishing you Peace, Love, and Light! 🪔🎇 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) November 4, 2021 ×

Happy Diwali everyone!! Let’s celebrate the festival in the true sense by spreading joy, happiness and light up the world for others! Have a safe and happy Diwali!! #lightsfestival #diwali #spreadlove❤️ https://t.co/CzXHireR1V — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) November 4, 2021 ×

Happy Diwali to those celebrating! — Jason Roy (@JasonRoy20) November 4, 2021 ×

A very happy Diwali to everyone celebrating across the world! #Diwali2021 🪔 — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) November 3, 2021 ×

Happy Diwali to everyone around the World stay blessed spread love ❤️🤗 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) November 4, 2021 ×

Meanwhile, India's northern state Uttar Pradesh's Department of Tourism and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University jointly entered in Guinness World Records for "largest display of oil lamps" during Deepotsava at Ram ki Paidi ghats in Ayodhya.

"Today we have lit up 9 lakh earthen lamps. I want to extend my greetings to everyone on this Deepotsav program," UP's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said at an event of Deepotsava celebrations in Ayodhya.

Colourful lights and laser show organised in Ayodhya as part of the Deepotsav celebration on the occasion of Diwali.

The 'Deepotsav' celebrations in Ayodhya last year had set the Guinness World records for 'the largest display of oil lamps' after 5,84,572 earthen lamps were lit on the banks of river Saryu.

