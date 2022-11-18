Fresh guidelines issued for fans attending FIFA World Cup, rise in ticket prices raise eyebrows

We are just two sleeps away from the start of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, and here is a new update for the fans attending the mega event. Off all the latest guidelines issued that made some headlines, the rise in prices for alcohol and tickets got everyone talking.

Beer price and Legal Age

Under this guideline, it is clearly mentioned that although the visitors are not allowed to bring alcohol into the country, liquor will be served to the fans in licensed restaurants and fan zone areas. The legal age is kept at 21 years old while an original photo ID will be required for the same. Also, only Budweiser beers will be on offer in the fan zones at a cost of 50 Qatari Riyals.

Tickets prices for Qatar World Cup are the highest ever

Qatar, whose population is almost 3 million, is likely to host 1.2 million people for the FIFA World Cup starting this Sunday. Those fans that are still in line to buy tickets for the opener between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt stadium in Al Khor, must visit FIFA’s ticket portal where they first need to create an account, and then only they can purchase the tickets. Other than that third-party websites are also selling tickets for the showpiece event.

It is also important to note that the ticket prices at this year’s Qatar World Cup are the highest ever, a study by Keller Sports has shown. While the fans paid an average price of 214 pounds for a seat at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the number has climbed up to an average of 286 pounds for one ticket in this year’s World Cup. Not only this, the ticket prices for the finals are 59% higher than what it was in 2018.

“The World Cup in Qatar is already considered the most expensive World Cup ever. The construction of six new stadiums and the complete renovation of two other arenas in the country is said to have cost around $3 billion,” the study said. “Much more money was spent on expanding the infrastructure of the capital Doha, such as transport routes and the reconstruction of the international airport. “It is hardly surprising that the World Cup in Qatar is also the World Cup with the most expensive tickets on average.”