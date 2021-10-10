Fresh DLS rules: ICC makes changes in playing conditions for T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final & final

As we head towards the business end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, the countdown for ICC T20 World Cup 2021 has also begun. The T20 World Cup was originally scheduled to be played in India last year but had to be postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The seventh edition of the showpiece event is all set to get underway from October 17 in UAE and Oman.

The T20 World Cup will mark its return after a gap of five years as the last edition of the tournament was played in 2016 with West Indies clinching the elusive title. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has made some fresh changes in the playing conditions for the semi-final and the final of the T20 World Cup this year. The international body has introduced new Duckworth–Lewis–Stern (DLS) rules for the upcoming edition.

ICC released the playing conditions for T20 World Cup earlier this week and as per a report in ESPN Cricinfo, the international body has decided to increase the minimum number of overs for DLS usage in the semi-final and final of the T20 World Cup 2021.

As per the existing rules related to the DLS method, in case of a delay or a rain-affected game, each team needs to bat for a minimum of five overs for the result to be decided in a T20I game. However, in the semi-final and the final of the T20 World Cup 2021, each team will have to bat for a minimum of ten overs for the result to be calculated via the DLS method.

The change has been brought into effect, in line with the norm at the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia last year where England were eliminated after their semi-final against India was washed out due to rain and there was no reserve day.

Apart from the change in the DLS rules, ICC is also set to introduce Decision Review System (DRS) for the first time in the men's T20 World Cup. The Decision Review System was not in existence when the last edition of the T20 World Cup was played in 2016 which is the reason behind the delay in the introduction of the technology in the showpiece events.

Each team will be awarded two reviews per innings, as per the existing rules of the ICC. The T20 World Cup 2021 will get underway from October 17, just a couple of days after the conclusion of IPL 2021 in the UAE. ICC on Sunday (October 10) also announced USD 1.6 million prize money for the winner of the tournament.