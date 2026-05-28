/French Open 2026 | Mensik calls day-time matches 'insane,' Djokovic wants late starts under 32-degree Paris sun

The brutal Paris heat has quickly become one of the biggest talking points at the ongoing French Open 2026, with multiple players struggling to cope with temperatures crossing 32°C during day-time matches. The extreme conditions pushed several athletes to their physical limits, but the most alarming moment came when Czech youngster Jakub Mensik collapsed on court moments after winning a marathon five-set thriller against Mariano Navone. The 20-year-old battled for more than four hours under the sun before cramping severely and was offered on wheelchair after match point. Players, including legednary Novak Djokovic, and coaches are now questioning the tournament schedule, with growing concerns over player safety as the Roland Garros heatwave continues to impact matches across both draws.

How heat is impacting players at French Open 2026?

Mensik did not hold back while describing the conditions after the match, calling the weather "insane" following his collapse on Court 6. He admitted his body completely shut down after the exhausting contest, saying he had "full-body cramps" by the end of the fifth set. "To be there for more than four and a half hours, that’s just insane, and even with the breaks you don’t have that much time, the ballboy cannot bring you a towel during the changeover. You have just one minute, which obviously before, when you sit, it’s already just 30 seconds. So there is not that much time to cool yourself down," he said.

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The youngster eventually defeated Navone 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6(11), but dropped to the clay after converting match point. Medical staff rushed onto the court with ice packs while officials shaded him with umbrellas as he struggled to recover. Despite concerns, Mensik later refused wheelchair assistance and walked off the court on his own after treatment.

Novak Djokovic also echoed similar concerns about the harsh conditions at Roland Garros. After advancing to the third round with a four-set victory over Valentin Royer, Djokovic admitted the heat made the contest "very tough physically." The Serbian suggested matches should begin later in the evening to avoid exposing players to dangerous daytime temperatures. "Is that ideal to go over midnight? Yeah, it’s not," he said. "But if you have certain days that you have extreme heat and conditions, then maybe that’s something to consider."

What next for Mensik?