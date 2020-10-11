French Open 2020, Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal: Preview, how to watch online and more

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic takes on Spaniard Rafael Nadal in the final of French Open 2020 at the Court Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday.

This the eighth time that both aces will be playing against each other in Paris. Nadal currently leads the head-to-head on clay 6-1 against Djokovic.

In terms of ATP Head2Head encounter, Djokovic leads the head-to-head tally (29-26) against Nadal.

“I've played [Rafa] more than I [have] played any other player in my professional career,” said Djokovic. “Our head-to-head is the biggest head-to-head ever in the history of the sport. The amount of matches we played is almost 60 matches… He's definitely my greatest rival.”

”To play against Novak, I need to play my best. Without playing my best tennis, [the] situation is very difficult,” said Nadal. “I know this is a court that I have been playing well [on] for such a long time, so that helps. But at the same time, he has an amazing record here too, being in the final rounds almost every single time."

Djokovic is looking forward to becoming the first man in the Open Era to win all four Grand Slam titles on multiple occasions, whereas, Nadal aims to equal Federer’s Grand Slam titles record. He already holds the record of winning 12 Roland Garros title. He is one match shy to become the first player to win 100 matches at Roland Garros.

Where to watch FRENCH OPEN Final between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic LIVE streaming?

In India, French Open will be broadcasted LIVE on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select 2. The tournament will also be streamed LIVE on Disney+ Hotstar.

What time FRENCH OPEN Final between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic is scheduled for?

Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal Live Streaming at 6:30 PM (IST)